A look-back at GM India's forgotten but iconic models under Opel, Chevrolet

General Motors was one of the earliest globally renowned automotive brands to set foot in India. Not many, however, know that the US company debuted with the help of CK Birla group company Hindustan Motors with whom it formed a joint venture back in 1994.

Though GM in recent years became a forgotten brand the company tried everything in the book to resuscitate operations. It launched no less than 17 models in India across two brands – Opel and Chevrolet – only to be rejected by consumers. Finally, after years of efforts and mounting losses, the US giant decided to pull the plug on the Indian market. By end of 2017, GM will completely exit the domestic market to focus exclusively on exports.

Here is a look of some of GM’s forgotten models which did not do as well as they were hoped to but managed to generate their own loyal fan base amid breakneck competition from the likes of Maruti, Hyundai, Honda and Toyota.

Opel Astra

Ahead of its times the Opel Astra debuted in India in the mid 1990s. Launched in the mid-size category the Astra, with its plush interiors, rev-happy engine, German-build quality and executive look was the breath of fresh air that consumers were looking forward to. The only rivals Astra was up against were Daewoo Cielo, Maruti Esteem/1000, Ford Escort, Hyundai Accent and the Mitsubishi Lancer.

Opel Vectra

With a price close to Rs 20 lakh the Vectra was billed as the poor man’s Mercedes. Launched in 2002 the powerful luxury sedan was amongst the first in India to debut in that segment. Its USP was the Interactive Driving System — an intelligence feature designed to "talk'' with individual components such as power steering, traction control system and the anti-lock braking system with cornering brake control and electronic brake force distributor, while interacting and interfacing with the driver as well.

Chevrolet Spark

GM seriousness to crack the Indian market was demonstrated once again when it took over model rights of the once extremely popular Matiz made by defunct automaker Daewoo. Relaunched as the Spark, carrying broadly the same design elements of the Matiz, GM tried to take the battle to the Maruti Wagon R and the Hyundai Santro, which were already blockbusters by then.

Chevrolet Beat

The Beat turned out to be one of the biggest launches by the GM in India. So successful was this model that it made up more than half of GM’s total sales in India during its peak. The small, stylish but premium hatchback even enjoyed a waiting period during its best days.

Chevrolet Tavera

Tavera became an overnight hit with customers primarily due to two reasons. One Tata Motors could not give timely updates the long standing India’s favourite people mover Sumo and two, the Toyota Qualis was an expensive buy. The Tavera smartly explored this white space with a sound build quality and affordable service back-up by GM.

Here is the full list of the 17 models that General Motors launched in India over the past 23 years.

Opel - Astra, Corsa, Corsa Sail, Corsa Swing, Vectra