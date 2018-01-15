A dream come true for Capital First, but challenges ahead for Vaidyanathan

In running parlance, V Vaidyanathan may have just completed a half marathon, and is now gearing up to do a full, 42.195-km run.

The last week's merger of his Capital First - where he was the Founder and Executive Chariman — with IDFC Bank, is a vindication of his entrepreneurial journey till now. It is also a dream come true as he has often indicated his desire to transform Capital First into a bank.

That's why even if many say the merger deal announced on Friday is a marriage of convenience after a failed engagement of IDFC and Shriram Group last year; this is the opportunity that Vaidyanathan, an avid long distance runner, had been looking for to go the full hog as far as the banking sector is concerned.

That's why the success of this merger will depend on him, and his ability to make the most of his experience, especially drawing from his stint as the head of ICICI Bank's retail banking. The merged entity is expected to give a retail boost to the now infrastructure heavy lender IDFC Bank, which was scouting for a partner since over a year now.

Task ahead

The just over 2-year old bank’s merged entity will be led by entrepreneur-captain Vaidyanathan, whose hunger to do business, strong track record at ICICI Bank and his leadership skills at Capital First is well-appreciated.

With good quality consumer and SME (small and medium enterprise) portfolios, Vaidyanathan’s immediate task ahead, as the MD and CEO of the merged entity, is to garner retail deposits and build a liability franchise, as also a challenging target to meet 40 percent priority sector lending (PSL) book.

“The merged entity will have more than 35 percent of retail assets with an established platform (both entities have invested in building processes, systems and infrastructure), diversified product suite, adequate capital and potential to grow on a sustainable basis. While there could be near term challenges by way of deposit ramp up and PSL requirement, over medium- to-longer-term, the merger will be value accretive and synergistic,” said a report by Edelweiss.

IDFC Bank has been investing to scale up its retail franchise with 100 branches at present, but its liability base is still weak with current and savings account (CASA) base of Rs 3,200 crore and overall retail portfolio at over Rs 18,000 crore as on September 30, 2017.

An ICICI product, Vaidyanathan’s retail banking skills will be key given the retail focus in the banking sector, which including IDFC Bank, is struggling with mounting bad loans in the wholesale, especially infrastructure segment.

Moreover, Capital First, being an NBFC is dependent on wholesale borrowings, with more than 50 percent bank borrowings, will get access to low cost funds but also must ramp up the deposit base.

As per the merger deal, valued at about Rs 9,403 crore, the swap ratio stands at 139:10, which means 13.9 shares of IDFC Bank for every 1 share of Capital First. This deal has got a thumps up despite an approximate 12.5 percent premium over Capital First’s current valuations, given the consumer focus for banks and Vaidyanathan’s retail expertise.

As per Emkay Global Securities, “Lack of a strong liability franchise remains a major drawback for IDFC Bank and the strategy of the new management to address the same will be crucial, 2) Regulatory compliances like CRR, SLR and priority sector lending can impact Capital First’s portfolio profitability post-merger and the expected ROE (return on equity) expansion (for the merged entity) could get delayed and 3) although Mr. Vaidynathan comes with a strong execution track record of building a strong retail asset franchise, execution risks at the bank persists, given IDFC Bank is grappling with its own set of NPA challenges.”

The experience

Vaidyanathan, who has the backing of large investor funds, Warburg Pincus and sovereign wealth fund of Singapore GIC in Capital First, has scaled up the ladder faster than his speed of talking.

Starting with Citibank in 1999, at the age of 31, Vaidyanathan went on to join ICICI Bank in 2000, to spearhead the now largest private lender’s retail businesses. Soon, he became the head of retail banking, a merged entity of ICICI Ltd, ICICI Bank and ICICI Personal Services Ltd.

He took the helm of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at the age of 41, and even earlier on the Board of ICICI bank at the age of 38. In just four years, he set out on his entrepreneurial path after buying 10 percent sweat equity at Kishore Biyani’s Future Capital and got Warburg Pincus to invest in it.

In just 10 years at the age of 50, the alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra and management graduate from Harvard Business School, Vaidyanathan is set to lead a bank today.

A seasoned retail banker and an active marathoner (he has run 7 full marathons and 15 half marathons - 21.0975 kms), Vaidyanathan will have to tread faster but cautiously as the entire banking sector is also wearing the retail shoes.