Dec 01, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

7 things Mukesh Ambani said that you don't want to miss

The Reliance Industries Chairman detailed his vision for both his company and India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that India has the potential to become a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030. Ambani was speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2017 in New Delhi.

Taking the stage after former US President Barack Obama, Ambani spoke about how India is uniquely positioned to propel itself to global dominance in a short span of time.

Listed below are some quotes from the business tycoon's speech.

  • "Can India become the most prosperous nation in the world, overtaking both USA and China, within this century? Yes, most certainly we can."

  • "The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now upon us. The foundation of this revolution is connectivity, computing, data and artificial intelligence."

  • "Combined with the rapid strides we are making in renewable energy, life-sciences, robotics, 3D printing and machine-intelligence, what we are looking at is the future possibility of abundance in the true sense of the word…"

  • "We are in the age of super-intelligence. What manufacturing was for China, super-intelligence will be for India."

  • "It’s my firm conviction that India can not only participate in the 4th industrial revolution, but has the opportunity to be a leader."

  • "Just one year back, India was ranked 150th in the world for mobile broadband. Now it is number 1, after the launch of Jio."

  • "We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent all sectors of our economy… whether it is financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare. India can leapfrog the world in each of these sectors."

#Business #Companies #Economy #Mukesh Ambani

