7 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:

TECHNICAL

TATA ELXSI



The stock is gradually moving higher taking support of its short-term and medium-term moving averages (i.e.20 & 50 DEMA).



The key technical indicator-RSI recently reversed from sub-50 mark and trading above its average, which will help the stock to continue its undergoing upward momentum.



The stock has strong support on its weekly chart, where it is holding the short and medium term averages and also positive divergence in the last week candle confirms the up-move.



Thus, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs1640 and with a stop loss of Rs 1470.



CMP: 1550| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 1470| STOP LOSS: 1640

AMARA RAJA BATTERIES



The stock reversed after taking support of its key moving averages on the daily chart and later it rose to four month closing high with a decent volume.



Key technical indicators- RSI and MACD are positively poised above their neutral line and signaling strength in the stock.



On the higher side, the stock will face major hurdle around Rs980, which coincides with prior horizontal break down line.



In case of any negative surprise, its short-term and medium-term moving averages will continue to work as key reversal point for the stock.



Thus, for today’s trade, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 980 and with a stop loss of Rs 890.



CASTROLCMP: 438| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 468| STOP LOSS: 426

The stock is in uptrend as it is moving higher taking support of its short-term moving average 20-DEMA.



The key technical indicators-RSI and MACD continue to trade with a bullish bias and good delivery based volumes also confirming the strength in the stock.



The stock has strong support on its weekly charts, where it is holding the short and medium term averages and positive divergence in the last few weeks candle also confirms the up move.



Thus, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 468 with a stop loss of Rs 426.



CMP: 926| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 980| STOP LOSS: 890

FUNDAMENTAL

HDFC Ltd.

Background & Business

Housing Development Finance Company (HDFC) is India's largest housing finance company with a loan Book of Rs 2,965 billion. It provides loan for purchase/construction of residential and commercial properties. Currently, individual loan contributes 69% to its total loan book, while the rest is contributed by the corporate segment. HDFC’s branch network consists of 420 outlets, covering >2,450 towns and cities across India. It also has representative offices in Dubai, London and Singapore, which offer home loan products to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). Apart from the market leader in the mortgage business, HDFC has several other subsidiaries/associates in banking, asset management and insurance segments.



Sustained Growth in Loan Growth: Individual disbursement growth trajectory began normalizing in 4QFY17 after sharp decline in 3QFY17 due to demonetization, which the Management expects to improve further in FY18. Individual loan book – before adjusting for loans sold in preceding 12 months – stood at 23 percent in FY17 (14 percent net loans sold). The growth in the total loan book (after adding back loans sold) stood at 21% YoY in FY17. Non - individual loan contributed 28.7% to incremental growth in loan book in FY17 compared to 17.3% in FY16. Visible sign of pick-up in the demand for mortgage loan led by improving affordability, attractive incentive from PMAY scheme and introduction of RERA augur well for sustained growth in loan book for HDFC over next 3-5 years.

Funding-mix Moves Towards Market Borrowings: Funding mix changed towards market borrowing in FY17 as Debentures & Securities contributed 55.9 percent to total borrowings in Mar’17 vs. 43.1 percent in Mar’16. Borrowing from bank declined to 13.3 percent in Mar’17 vs. 15.3 percent in Mar’16.

Best-in-Class Asset Quality: HDFC’s gross NPA ratios remained sequentially unchanged at 0.79 percent in Mar’17. GNPA ratio on individual loan and non-individual loan portfolio stood at 0.61 percent and 1.16 percent, respectively.



Outlook & Valuation

Over the last few years, HDFC has proven its competitive edge over its peers through decent growth in business, stable spreads, well-managed asset quality and better performance in other financial business arms. Consequently, the stock traded at a premium to its peers with best-in-class return ratios. Looking ahead, we expect further improvement in operating performance on the back of healthy loan book and NII growth. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a Target Price of Rs1,786, valuing the standalone entity at 3.1x FY19E adjusted BV and subsidiaries fetching Rs773/share (after deducting holding company discount of 15%).



Aggressive competition among the housing finance companies may impact operational performance .



Unstable interest rate environment may adversely impact its cost of fund.



HCL Technologies

Background & Business

HCL Technologies (HCLT) is a top-5 Indian IT services company with revenue of US$6.98bn in FY17. It offers a wide range of IT services including Application Development and Maintenance (ADM), Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), Systems Integration, Engineering Services, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), BPO, Digital, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Mobility and Security. The Company offers these services to clients across a variety of industries including Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Telecom, Media, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Public Sector. HCLT earns a major chunk of its revenue from North American market (63 percent), followed by Europe (28 percent). It clocked 17.3 percent, 20.7 percent & 27.3 percent CAGR in consolidated Revenue, EBITDA & PAT, respectively, over FY12-FY17.



Fastest Growth among Top-tier IT Pack: HCLT's revenue increased by a robust 3.8 percent QoQ in CC terms (4.1 percent in USD terms) in 4QFY17, registering the fastest growth among the top-tier IT pack so far. Growth was led by Engineering Services (+14.7 percent QoQ in USD terms, +14.6 percent in CC terms). Further, HCLT has guided for 10.5-12.5 percent growth in CC revenue in FY18E, which is the fastest growth among top-tier IT firms. We believe this is the key positive factor, given the challenging business environment. We are enthused with the Company’s growth outlook in a difficult and disruption-hit industry . Though FY18E revenue growth guidance for FY18 is tad lower compared to our expectation, we believe that the Management is choosing to be conservative in context of macro environment .

Strong Positioning in High-growth Areas, Niche Acquisitions & Large Deal Wins to Drive Revenue: HCLT has a strong positioning in high-growth service lines including IMS, which is the 2 nd largest in the industry after TCS. The IT major is also well-positioned in Engineering Services, which has further expanded into newer areas like PLM and geometry with the acquisition of Geometric. HCLT has made some niche acquisitions like Geometric, Butler America Aerospace and Urban Fulfillment Services, which will ensure new client wins. HCLT has also consistently won new deals over the past several quarters, which offers good revenue visibility. We believe these underlying factors will drive revenue and profit growth over the next few years.

Consistently Higher Dividend Payout Drives High Yield; Assures Confidence on Cash Flow: HCLT’s dividend payout ratio has consistently averaged between 30-45 percent over the past 3 years, and was at ~40 percent in FY17. The company has paid out quarterly dividends regularly over the past several years now. At CMP, HCLT’s dividend yield stands at a decent 2.8%. HCLT had Gross and Net Cash & Cash Equivalents of ~Rs127bn & ~Rs119bn at FY17-end vs. ~Rs 40 billion dividend paid in FY17 (including Dividend Distribution Tax). Looking ahead, we expect high dividend payouts to sustain led by healthy EPS growth and cash generation. Sustained dividend payments boost confidence on HCLT’s ability to generate cash for capex and strategic acquisitions, which is needed in context of the current challenging business environment.



Outlook & Valuation

At CMP, the stock trades at a PE of 13x/11.6x FY18E/FY19E EPS, which we believe leaves good room on the table for the investors in light of above-industry revenue growth, decent revenue visibility, consistent dividend payouts and high RoE in the excess of 27%. We have a BUY recommendation on HCLT with a Target Price of Rs963.

Risks

Revenue growth challenges in the core software services segment. Deterioration in margin quality, owing to pricing pressure and lower profitability of acquisitions and currency risk.

India Cements

Background & Business

India Cements (ICL) is one of the largest cement manufacturers in South India with an installed capacity of 13.0 MT spread in southern states of Tamil Nadu and AP/Telangana. Further, it owns a grinding unit of 1.1mnT in Maharashtra and an integrated capacity of 1.5mnT in Rajasthan (Trinetra Cement). ICL also owns a captive power capacity of 175MW (mix of thermal, wind and gas based). The company sells >80 percent of its total volume in Southern markets. It also owns 8 state-of-the-art RMC plants, 4 in Tamil Nadu, 3 in Karnataka and 1 in Andhra Pradesh through Trishul Concrete Products.



Best-placed to Gain from Demand Revival in AP/Telangana: ICL enjoys a strong hold in AP/Telangana markets, which collectively account for 45 percent of its total installed capacity . Notably, its 3 plants out of 4 are located within 200 kms of the upcoming capital of AP i.e. Amaraviti. Considering visible demand up - tick in these markets owing to increased governmental spending, pick - up in housing projects and expected commencement of construction activities of new state capital, we envisage a huge opportunity from these markets, going forward. We expect ICL’s sales volume to witness 10 percent CAGR over FY17-FY19E.

Low Capex & Strong Cash Generation: With no meaningful capex commitment barring maintenance capex, we expect ICL would continue de-leverage its balance-sheet in ensuing years. It has already repaid Rs 2.67 billion and Rs 1.78 billion debt in FY16 and 9MFY17, respectively. Recent rating upgrade by one notch has helped the company to reduce its interest cost by 80 bps. Further, it is likely to issue CP, which will also lead to 100 bps saving in working capital loans. Factoring an estimated capex ~Rs 5.5 billion over FY17E-FY19E, we forecast FCF generation to the tune of Rs17 billion.

Recovery in Southern & Western Price Augurs Well: Healthy price recovery in Apr’17 in Southern region (+8.5 percent MoM) and Western region (+11.9 percent MoM) will aid ICL to report a healthy improvement in operating performance. Realization scenario is expected to remain buoyant in its key markets.



Outlook & Valuation

We believe that with improving operating synergies, further reduction in interest cost with loan repayment/refinancing and visible improvement in demand/price in Southern markets augur well for ICL in the long-term. Current valuations at USD 95 & USD 90 in EV per tonne for FY18E & FY19E, respectively still appear to be attractive. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with an unrevised Target Price of Rs 230 (7x FY19E EBITDA).



Delay in infrastructure development activities in Southern region .



Substantial deterioration in realizations scenario and any considerable increase in fuel and raw material cost.



JSW Energy

Background & Business

JSW Energy (JSWEL) – a group company of Jindal South West (JSW) Group headed by Sajjan Jindal – is the first Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Karnataka India with a capacity of 4,531 MW. In May 2008, the company entered into a Joint Venture (JV) arrangement with Toshiba Corporation, Japan for setting up of Turbine & Generator manufacturing facility in India.



High Exposure to Merchant Power Biz to Continue: Looking ahead, we envisage the merchant rates would harden further on the back of lower PLF and revival of SEBs post implementation of UDAY scheme, while JSWEL continues to rely on imported coal. Further, 35 percent of its total capacity of 4,531 MW is under the merchant route, which provides higher profitability in case merchant rates hardens on expected lines.

Largely Dependent on Spot Imported Coal; Coal Prices Expected to Fall: Despite JSWEL standing lower in fuel security (due to excessive dependence on imported coal), we believe that recent correction of 10 percent in coal prices following sharp rise of 40 percent from Jun’16 will offset higher merchant rates. We expect the demand to revive in 1QFY18E in the South especially in Karnataka given lower demand for past few months.

Expansion Plan on Track: Over the past 6 years, JSWEL has enhanced the power generation capacity from 260MW to 4,531MW. It operates 4,531MW (Thermal: 3,140MW & Hydel: 1,391MW) of power generation capacity with the vision to achieve 10,000MW by 2020. We believe that 650MW power plant contract in Karnataka would provide a long-term cash-flow visibility with high RoE.



Outlooks & Valuation

We believe that the negatives relating to weak merchant realization have already been priced in. Apart from standing lower in terms of fuel security due to high exposure to merchant market and excessive dependence on imported coal, JSWEL is also facing headwinds from recent rise in thermal coal prices. Looking ahead, notwithstanding the recent headwinds, we expect that the demand scenario would revive in FY18E in southern India, which has been remaining lower for last few months. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.0x its P/BV, and at P/E of 8.9x on FY19E.