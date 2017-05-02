App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

5Paisa Capital to list shares on BSE, NSE in June

"IIFL Holdings demerged '5Paisa Digital Undertaking' from IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL) into its fully-owned subsidiary 5Paisa Capital last year.

5Paisa Capital to list shares on BSE, NSE in June

5Paisa Capital Ltd (5Paisa), an online financial services provider, said it will list its shares on BSE and NSE in June and increase its customer base by adding 50,000 new customers over the next 12 months.

"IIFL Holdings demerged '5Paisa Digital Undertaking' from IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL) into its fully-owned subsidiary 5Paisa Capital last year.

"The listing of the company has been planned to happen in June 2017. As per the proposed scheme of arrangement, IIFL will invest Rs 100 crore into the company. Also, shareholders of IIFL will get 1 share of Rs 10 each of 5Paisa for every 25 shares of IIFL held," a company statement said here.

As of now, the company has a customer base of around 10,000, which is growing at a healthy pace of 100 per cent Q- o-Q. The flow of customers has gone up, particularly after dabba trading came to a halt following demonetisation, it said.

"Customer acquisition has been very robust. Business has been growing at a fairly decent pace and we are looking at adding 50,000 new customers over the next 12 months," 5paisa Capital CEO Prakarsh Gagnani said.

The company has drawn up an aggressive growth plan to acquire a sizeable market share, which is presently concentrated in the hands of a couple of players, including Zerodha, he said.

5paisa Capital is aggressively moving towards becoming the fastest-growing digital financial company in the next 12 months. With its unique offering, robust platform, innovative products and strong brand it intends to become the biggest financial player in the next three years, Gagnani added.

The company's Robo Advisory platform is also picking up well and this will help in improving and growing its mutual fund AUM, the statement added.

tags #5Paisa Capital Ltd #BSE #Business #NSE

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.