5Paisa Capital to list shares on BSE, NSE in June

5Paisa Capital Ltd (5Paisa), an online financial services provider, said it will list its shares on BSE and NSE in June and increase its customer base by adding 50,000 new customers over the next 12 months.

"IIFL Holdings demerged '5Paisa Digital Undertaking' from IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL) into its fully-owned subsidiary 5Paisa Capital last year.

"The listing of the company has been planned to happen in June 2017. As per the proposed scheme of arrangement, IIFL will invest Rs 100 crore into the company. Also, shareholders of IIFL will get 1 share of Rs 10 each of 5Paisa for every 25 shares of IIFL held," a company statement said here.

As of now, the company has a customer base of around 10,000, which is growing at a healthy pace of 100 per cent Q- o-Q. The flow of customers has gone up, particularly after dabba trading came to a halt following demonetisation, it said.

"Customer acquisition has been very robust. Business has been growing at a fairly decent pace and we are looking at adding 50,000 new customers over the next 12 months," 5paisa Capital CEO Prakarsh Gagnani said.

The company has drawn up an aggressive growth plan to acquire a sizeable market share, which is presently concentrated in the hands of a couple of players, including Zerodha, he said.

5paisa Capital is aggressively moving towards becoming the fastest-growing digital financial company in the next 12 months. With its unique offering, robust platform, innovative products and strong brand it intends to become the biggest financial player in the next three years, Gagnani added.

The company's Robo Advisory platform is also picking up well and this will help in improving and growing its mutual fund AUM, the statement added.