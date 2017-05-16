5 hot picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:

Aurobindo Pharma

ARBP (Aurobindo) is a well-integrated pharma company featuring among the top 10 companies in India in terms of consolidated revenues. ARBP exports to over 125 countries across the globe with more than 70 percent of its revenues derived out of international operations. This has been driven by significant improvement in operating performance post clearance of USFDA import alert and ramp-up in US launches, including high margin gCymbalta.

With recent acquisition in EU (Actavis assets) and US (Natrol), the share of high margin formulations in total revenues has increased to ~80 percent (vs 54 percent in FY10), positioning it among large-cap formulation players. At its CMP, ARBP trades at <15x FY17E, which is at >25 percent discount to its peers. The valuation gap is expected to narrow on account of the company’s increasing profitability, strong earnings growth trajectory (17 percent CAGR until FY19E) and improving free cash flow. ARBP remains one of our top picks in the sector, with a target price of INR900 @ 18x 1HFY19E PER (v/s INR915 @ 18x 1HFY19E earlier).

Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements (TRCL) is one of top three cement producers in South India with total nameplate capacity of 12.5mtpa (0.95mtpa in West Bengal and the balance in the South). It also has operational wind farm capacity of 159MW and 157MW of CPP capacity. Ramco is among the lowest cost cement producers in south along with the most premium brands. Strong brand and higher trade segment mix aids superior pricing in core markets.

With ~12 percent market share in the south, strong brand/dealer network, superior pricing and industry-leading RoE (18-20 percent in FY18), peak parameters are already in place. TRCL is likely to generate free cash in excess off ~Rs 24b over FY16-FY19E, implying yield of 5 percent. We estimate 17 percent/24 percent EBITDA/PBT CAGR over FY17-19. We recommend Buy with target price of Rs 815 (valuing at 11.5x FY19E EBITDA).

Amara Raja Batteries

AMRJ is India’s second-largest lead-acid battery manufacturer (next to market leader EXID), with market leadership in telecom and UPS segments. It is reckoned as one of the pioneers in VRLA (valve regulated lead acid) batteries. Johnson Control USA (JC) is an equal partner and acquired 26 percent equity in AMRJ in 1997. Company aims to increase its share in the OEM and replacement segments to 40 percent (from current 30 percent) and 30 percent (from current 24 percent) respectively over the medium term.

In the telecom segment, AMRJ expects to maintain its market share at current levels (60 percent currently). Stable competitive environment, recovery in demand and stable margins would drive ~24 percent CAGR in EPS over FY17-19E. Significant FCF generation (~Rs 5.8 b over FY17-19E) and stable RoE of 22-23 percent —coupled with potential shift from unorganized to organized players due to GST would continue to drive stock rerating. Recommend Buy with a TP of ~Rs 1,084.

PI Industries

PI boasts of a unique business model—a strong R&D-led custom synthesis business (59 percent of revenues) build over the last two decades, and an equally compelling domestic agro-chemicals business (41 percent of revenues), largely built by in-licensing arrangements with major global agro-chemicals innovators. With a strong order book amounting to ~USD 850 million, the CSM business has robust revenue visibility—book-to-bill of 4.4x; we thus expect 18 percent revenue CAGR over FY16-19E.

We believe the foray into new segments like pharmaceuticals and electronics chemicals will be the next key growth drivers for the CSM business. With best-in-class capital efficiency (28 percent RoCE, low debt equity, robust growth outlook—18 percent revenue CAGR and 25 percent PAT CAGR), we believe PI is one of the best plays on India’s agri sector and CSM opportunities. We value the stock at 24x FY19E earnings and maintain Buy with a target price of INR1046.

ICICI Bank

We remain positive on ICICI Bank as its retail business continues to remain healthy with a) Core CASA ratio of ~46 percent b) contribution to fees at 70 percent+ c) Higher share of secured loans (~90 percent of retail loans) and continued healthy growth and d) NNPA ratio of ~0.5 percent. Structural improvement in liability and ALM profile over the last few years has helped ICICIBC to gradually improve NIMs to 3.2 percent+, despite increasing competition within retail business, low risk corporate loans and falling interest rate scenario.

Continued mix shift will help to mitigate pressure of domestic margins to overall margins. Strong capitalization (tier I of 14.4 percent), significant improvement in granularity of book (~57 percent retail+SME) and sustained improvement in liability profile (helping to de-risk business) are the key positives. Buy with SOTP based TP of INR365 (1.5x FY19E BV core business).