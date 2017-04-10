3 hot stocks from Religare Securities

Religare Securities recommends buy call on the following stocks:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

BUY | CMP:523.35 | Initiation range:522-526 |

Stop Loss: 500 | Target: 560

Hindpetro has retraced marginally from its record high and consolidating around the support area of short term moving average of 50 EMA on the daily chart.

After spending nearly a month around that zone, it looks all set for a fresh surge. Traders should accumulate in range 522-526 with stop loss of 500 and for the upside target of 560.

Engineers India Ltd

BUY | CMP:150.60 | Initiation range:150-152 |

Stop Loss: 145 | Target: 165

After consolidation in a narrow range for three months, ENGINERSIN has registered a fresh breakout today and likely to regain fresh momentum in days to come.

Traders can accumulate fresh in the given range.

Oriental Bank of Commerce

BUY | CMP:145.30 | Initiation range:145-147 |

Stop Loss: 139 | Target: 160

ORIENTBANK is trading well above its all major moving averages on the daily chart and looks upbeat to maintain the prevailing bias ahead as well.

Its current chart pattern along with its confirmation indicators are also pointing towards strong surge ahead.

