3 hot stock picks from Kotak Securities

Shrikant Chouhan, Senior VP- Technical Research at Kotak Securities recommends the following picks:

JSW Energy Limited: BUY: 68.90 / Stop-Loss: 65.1 / Target: 75

Stock has given a break-out of a falling trend line, as shown in the chart with a huge surge in volumes. Despite below-expected results the stock is continuously forming higher-low higher-high pattern on daily time-scale.

Stock has formed a base around 60 levels and is rebounding from the same. Also, the 20-day SMA is acting as support to the same. We recommend buying the stock at CMP, for a price target of 75, keeping stop loss at 65.1 with a time horizon of 20 days.

Bharat Forge: BUY: 1109.75 / Stop-Loss: 1070/ Target: 1175

Stock is continuously forming higher high-higher low pattern on daily and weekly time scale. The weekly formation suggests a rounding bottom pattern, which could take the stock to all-time high levels.

Stock is rebounding from the upward slanting trend line (taking support). We recommend buying the stop keeping stop-loss at 1070 for a price target of 1175, with a time horizon of 20 days.

Allahabad Bank: BUY: 87.55 / Stop-Loss: 83.5 / Target: 97

PSU banks have been outperforming the market quite handsomely, and in the same, small-cap PSU banks have been the flavor of the market. Allahabad Bank has come out of a long-term down-trend and the stock has broken out of a falling wedge formation in upwards direction, indicating a start of new strong uptrend.

Trader as well as investor should look to create or add position at every support level. We recommend buying the stop keeping stop-loss at 83.5 for a price target of 97, with a time horizon of 20 days.