Radico Khaitan to launch 5 premium brands in two years

Radico Khaitan, the largest Indian liquor company, plans to launch five premium brands over the next two years as it pushes for higher margins in the extremely competitive domestic market.

"We plan to launch three white spirits and two brown spirits," Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan told Moneycontrol.

While Khaitan declined to give further details, sources close to the company said that the "at least one of the new brands will have a similar proposition as the Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky." The single malt debuted, initially exclusively, in the overseas market in 2016. "It's sold out," added the executive.

"We are well placed for the launches," said Khaitan. "We have de-leveraged our balance sheet and reduced our debt by Rs 52 crore in the third quarter, and Rs 130 crore overall in this financial year. Our total debt, which is Rs 650 crore, is less than our working capital," he added.

Radico Khaitan, which has a 54 percent market share in the overall vodka market in India, owns the Magic Moments brand. The vodka is the highest selling in its segment and across price points. The company also sells Verve Magic Moments, the premium version of the brand.

In brown spirits, the Delhi-based company owns the Morpheus Brandy which it sells in the premium segment.

Quarterly results

The company recorded a 40.7 percent jump in its revenues in the third quarter at Rs 1,741 crore, as against Rs 1,237 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) went up by 47.3 percent to Rs 75 crore, from Rs 50.95 crore a year ago.

The company's net profit rose 77 percent to Rs 35 crore.

"This performance was driven by a combination of recent price increases and premiumization," said Khaitan. "As the industry recovers from the impact of recent policy changes, we also received price increase in the state of Telangana. Earlier during the year, we had received price increases in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttaranchal and Kerala."

The price hike explains the robust showing of the company's brands in the regular segment. Though Khaitan declined to share numbers, he said that 8PM - the whisky brand - has made a strong comeback.

While sales of the company's regular and below brands grew at 20.1 percent year on year to nearly 40 lakh cases in the third quarter, those of the prestige and above brands grew at a more timid 11.2 percent to 13.23 lakh cases.

The company's scrip, however, didn't reflect the rosy results, and was down 8 percent, at Rs 379 a share, on the BSE. The markets ended flat on Tuesday.