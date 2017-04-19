Samsung launches Galaxy S8, S8 Plus starting at Rs 57,900: Everything you need to know

Moneycontrol News

The next couple of days will be a test of Samsung’s resilience as it launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 57,900. The Galaxy S8 is the South Korean company’s first flagship product after the ‘exploding’ Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year.

Stakes High for Samsung

In perhaps one of biggest recalls in the history of smartphones, Samsung had asked about 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 users, to return their devices last September, hinting at a possible battery problem, following numerous reports that the phones caught fire. Subsequently, the move to provide customers with replacement devices too failed as Note 7 explosions continued prompting Samsung to call off the production and it was curtains for the Note 7.

The episode drained nearly USD 17 billion from Samsung’s value at a time when it was undergoing a corruption scandal. The embarrassment prompted to postpone the launch of S8 and S8 Plus as well.

As a result, during the October-December period, it had no flagship to enter the market with. No doubt, Samsung will want to win back customers, gain their confidence and regain the credibility it lost due to Note 7.

All is not lost for Samsung as Apple and Google couldn’t make a heavy dent in the premium smartphones segment with iPhone 7 Pixel devices. It will be interesting to see if Samsung’s positioning of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ models works, given that it has to cover up for the losses from Note 7 fiasco.

Tech specifications

Barring the display size and battery capacity, not much separates the two models. The Samsung Galaxy S8 boxes in a 5.8-inch QHD+ super AMOLED display (1440x2960p) and its variant Galaxy S8 Plus offers the same display at 6.2-inches. Besides Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the devices house 4GB RAM and offer 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Both models come with a 12-megapixel rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel snapper on the front. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Also, among a host of sensors, S8 and S8+ offer heart rate sensor for the health conscious. The variants support wireless and quick charging as well.

The Galaxy S8 sports a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 155 grams, while the Galaxy S8+ comes with a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 173 grams. Both models will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Maple Gold colours.

Price and Availability

Galaxy S8: Rs 57,900

Galaxy S8 Plus: Rs 64,900

Pre-orders start from April, 19 on Flipkart and Samsung Shop. The devices will hit the stores beginning May 5.