App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 17, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

100 cos to invest in Andhra in next 6 months: Korean diplomat

"Around 100 Korean companies are going to invest in Andhra in the next six months," Kim Hyung Tae, the consul general of South Korea for South India said here late last evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A south Korean diplomat has lauded the make-in-India programme and said this has enabled companies from his nation invest a Rs 25,000 crore and around 100 more of them will soon invest in Andhra alone.

"Around 100 Korean companies are going to invest in Andhra in the next six months," Kim Hyung Tae, the consul general of South Korea for South India said here late last evening.

Praising the make-in-India inititive of the Central government, Tae said the programme has helped the country to become a business-friendly destination.

"With the make-in-India programme, India has become a business-friendly destination, because of which around Rs 25,000 crore have been invested in India by South Korean companies," Tae told reporters.

"With Andhra Pradesh growing day-by-day, South Korean investments are also growing," the consul general added.

tags #Andhra #Business #Companies #Korea #South Korea

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.