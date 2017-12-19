App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 18, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Committee set up for revival of SAIL, RINL: Vishnu Deo Sai

The committee consists of members from the Ministry of Steel, PSUs and technical experts, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A committee has been set up for revival of loss-making steel PSUs such as Steel Authority of India Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Parliament was informed today.

The committee consists of members from the Ministry of Steel, PSUs and technical experts, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in the Lok Sabha.

"A committee... has been set up for revival of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). Experts have submitted reports covering several functional aspects of SAIL and RINL like improvement in techno parameters, marketing and branding, equipment maintenance, product mix, raw material handling etc for improving performance," he said.

The minister put the losses in the two PSUs down to adverse market conditions and lower net sales realisation of steel products. Increase in imported and indigenous coal prices and downturn in the global steel industry, among others, are also at work, the minister added.

Both the companies, he said, have taken various steps to bring down cost of production, namely slashing consumption of BF coke in blast furnaces (BF), increasing production from new facilities, product mix enrichment, reduction in specific power and water consumption and the like.

tags #Business #Companies #PSU #RINL #SAIL #Steel Authority of India #Vishnu Deo Sai

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.