Committee empowered by SC is sealing illegal terrace structures in Khan Market

Unauthorised terrace structures in the upscale Khan market in New Delhi are being sealed.

A CNBC TV 18 report states that a committee was established quite earlier before the tragic Kamala Mills fire incident. The committee was given powers by the Supreme Court as a part of a broader exercise to ensure the compliance of safety procedures of the various structures in one of the most prestigious markets of South Asia

The committee is going door to door for the sealing of unauthorised terrace structures. The first establishment to be booked by the committee was Starbucks.

The report further states that the committee will only seal off the terrace structure and not the complete establishment.

They are not required to send a prior notice to these establishments.