Commercial vehicle sales nosedive 55% in April, most since 2009

Following heavy liquidation of stock in March and subsequent hike in prices in April sales of medium and heavy commercials (MHCV) crashed 55 percent last month, the highest single month fall since 2008-09.

According to data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, MHCV sales stood at just 10,602 units during the month as compared to 23,515 units sold in the same month last year. The total CV segment recorded a fall of 23 percent during April to 41,490 units as against 53,835 units sold in the same month last year.

The Supreme Court on March 29 banned sale and registration of all BS-III vehicles post March 31. Companies who were carrying a stock of around 40,000-45,000 BS-III vehicles were forced to offer huge discounts to clear stocks.

CV dealers, who were carrying excess BS-III stock, refrained from buying fresh BS-IV models expecting a fall in April. All companies revised their prices upwards in the range of 8-10 percent for BS-IV models.

Tata Motors, India's biggest commercial vehicle maker, was the biggest loser following of the SC ruling. The Mumbai-based company carried the maximum stock among all the CV makers and is now in the process of liquidating that stock through other means. Ashok Leyland will buy back its BS-III stock to convert them to BS-IV.

The goods carrying vehicles (cargo vehicles) from the MHCV segment were hit the most with volumes falling 59 percent to 8,194 units during the month as against 19,964 units. However, goods carrying LCVs registered a growth of 7 percent during the same month to 27,505 units, according to SIAM data.

The outlook for the CV segment for this quarter is predicted to be bleak as dealers are expected to keep low stock with themselves. This is due to the onset of GST which is expected to be rolled out on July 1.

“Dealers will be on a wait-and-watch mode especially with the GST coming in. We do not know what changes will there be in prices since the exact tax rates have not been announced,” said a Mumbai-based analyst tracking the sector.