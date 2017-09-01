Commerce Ministry revises import policy condition for toys

The commerce ministry on Friday revised the policy conditions for toys import and said the inbound shipments of the product is allowed freely when accompanied with certain types of safety certificates.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that "import of toys shall be permitted freely when accompanied" by certain certificates such as a certificate that the items being imported conform to the standards prescribed by Bureau of Indian Standards.

And a certificate of conformance from the manufacturer that representative sample of the toys being imported has been tested by an independent laboratory which is accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), it added.