COMMENT: Move to expel Wadia from Tata boards raises governance questions

The post of Independent Director in India was introduced to improve corporate governance after numerous high-value corporate scams were detected. The Companies Act 1956 does not directly talk about an Independent Director, but the Companies Act 2013 has made provision for including Independent Directors for all listed companies. The new Companies Act takes a cue from Clause 49 of the listing agreement norms posted by market regulator, SEBI.

Independent Directors are different from Executive Directors as their key role is to ensure good governance, improve corporate credibility and risk management of the company. However, as is generally the case, such rules are followed in the letter but not in spirit.

The current Tata saga also exemplifies this. Nusli Wadia, an Independent Director in various Tata group companies, filed a Rs 3,000-crore defamation case against the Tatas. Reports say Wadia sought compensation from Tata Sons for various accusations levelled against him. Three Tata companies have sought removal of Wadia as an Independent Director.

Tata Sons had alleged Wadia was acting in concert with Cyrus Mistry and against the interests of the principal shareholders by galvanizing independent directors. Wadia had threatened a defamation case unless the statements are retracted or the allegations are proven.

A longtime associate of the Tata group who considered JRD Tata as a father figure, Wadia has been on the board of many Tata group companies as an Independent Director.

Wadia has been vocal on various decisions taken by Ratan Tata since the Tata group sought his expulsion. He has been interacting, through his letters, with shareholders of the three companies he is on the board of – Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.

In the case of Tata Motors, Wadia says he had differences with Ratan Tata over continuation of Nano which has proved to be a serious drain on the financial resources of the company. The letters mention investment and losses on Nano have been in thousands of crore rupees.

Tata Steel was destroyed to save British Steel, Wadia said in his letter to shareholders of Tata Steel. In the Tata Chemicals case, Wadia raised the issue of UK’s Brunner Mond group acquisitions made by the company that added to the strain on its financials.

One might be tempted to feel that Wadia is raising these issues after he has been removed as the Independent Director, but board meeting statements to stock exchanges generally do not give out details of such objections when they were raised.

However, irrespective of why Wadia did not raise the issue earlier, the fact remains that the very concept of Independent Directors is back in the limelight. If promoters can remove Independent directors if they do not toe their line, there is little use of such directors. Such companies are no better than proprietary firms where the owner’s diktat is the law.

For common shareholders, Independent Directors and auditors are their eyes and ears in the company. Most scams that have been unearthed have been because red flags were not raised by these custodians of shareholder interests. Removing Wadia arbitrarily sends a wrong message, especially coming from the much respected Tata group.

Shareholders who will be voting on his removal will be setting a precedent on the type of governance they like to see in companies and the fiduciary role of independent directors.