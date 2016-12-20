COMMENT: Demonetisation should be used to bring microfinance rates lower

Will Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh go the Andhra Pradesh way in handling issues relating to microfinance institutions (MFIs)? Reports say that the Maharashtra government’s minister for state for home, Deepak Kesarkar, is contemplating setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to inquire into the operations of microfinance companies in the state.

This move is based on allegations raised by the minister’s party members who claim that microfinance companies, particularly in Vidharba, were resorting to coercive recovery and harassment of women at self-help groups (SHGs) for repayment. A local politician has been quoted as saying that MFIs are charging very high interest rates. This politician wants the government to either waive the loans or reduce interest rates on them.

A similar situation erupted in Andhra Pradesh in October 2010 when the state government promulgated an ordinance to curb the activities of microfinance companies. The provocation for the ordinance was a series of suicides by borrowers protesting against the coercive collection policy of MFIs. This event led to MFIs being regulated where rules of the game were decided by the central banker.

The scenario has been accentuated by the note ban imposed by the government. Recovery rates have been low, especially in the two states that are witnessing political interference. Data collected by analysts from various states show that both Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are lagging behind in recovery. While collection in Maharashtra has fallen to the low 90s in percentage terms, it has plummeted to 30-40 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharat Financial (erstwhile SKS Finance) in a recent disclosure highlighting the effect of demonetisation on its operations, pointed out that both these states have the worst collection; However, their numbers are better than the state average. For Maharashtra the company has a recovery of 96 per cent and for Uttar Pradesh recovery stands at 93 per cent.

Notwithstanding company specific numbers, demonetisation has ones again exposed the shortcomings of MFIs’ operations. Impact of demonetisation per se seems to have been addressed in most of the states as recovery rates are back to between 97-99 per cent. Disbursals too are increasing. However, high interest cost of 23-24 per cent and above gives politicians the chance to gain mileage from the plight of rural people.

Demonetisation offers an opportunity for the government to address the issue of high cost of funds and bring prosperity to rural India. It’s nothing short of inhuman to charge interest rates of 24 per cent to that segment of society which is barely surviving. If government expects rural India to use banking system, the least it can do is provide them with the same interest rates as their urban cousins. Opening a Jan Dhan Account and collecting money from rural poor is not enough unless it can be used to provide them access to cheap funds.

With a recovery rate much higher than in urban India, MFIs have been enjoying their day under the sun. Net interest margins at double digits are in multiples of what banks enjoy. It is high time the government brings this to realistic levels, especially since many MFIs are now converting to banks and will have access to low-cost funds. Unless this is done MFIs would have only replaced the local moneylender in form but not in substance. For a change perhaps the politicians are right – a reduction in rates would be a sensible step.