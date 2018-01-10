App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Come forward for public transport solutions: Nitin Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister also said that work was on full swing on Delhi-Meerut Expressway besides Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways that will minimise the Delhi traffic woes by 50 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Announcing that India will go for intelligent traffic system on all highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today urged automobile makers to find solutions for public transport and vehicles on alternative fuel to curb pollution.



"Pollution is a big concern. We need electric vehicle. This type of growth is not only creating accidents but pollution is a big concern. The manufactures have to find out the solution by building vehicle on alternative fuel and electric cars," Gadkari said addressing an event in which Maruti Suzuki India joined hands with the Delhi Police to implement a Traffic Safety Management System.

He said there was an spurt in vehicles but to accommodate those India will require an additional highway lane every third year which was not possible.

He urged automakers to come out with "some solution for public transport" and added that this will be possible with modern technology.

He said the government will soon widen the Dhaula Kuan to airport stretch besides bids will soon be floated for pod taxis for 70-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar.

The minister also said that "Intelligent Traffic System will be implemented on all highways in the long run.

"We are planning to make the intelligent traffic system on all highways. We are waiting for approval of our new Motor Vehicle Act which is pending in the Rajya Sabha and hopefully will be cleared in the next session," Gadkari said.

He lamented that India accounted for 5 lakh accidents per annum in which 1.5 lakh people die.

Expressing concerns on the worsening traffic conditions in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said a serious study is needed to convert some of the roads for only one way traffic.

He also said while the population of Delhi was growing at by 2.5 to 3 percent annually, vehicles growth was at the rate of 6.7 percent per annum in the national capital.

