App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 29, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Come forward for Clean Ganga Mission: Nitin Gadkari to UK investors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reached out to investors in London seeking their support for the Clean Ganga Mission, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reached out to investors in London seeking their support for the Clean Ganga Mission, an official said.

The Union road transport, highways, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation minister is in the UK where he participated in a road show in London on Namami Gange.

"The minister while interacting with Indian business leaders made an appeal to them to participate in the Clean Ganga Mission," the official said.

Yesterday, two investors had given their commitment to projects in Patna and Kanpur, the official said, adding that more such commitments are expected after today's event.

related news

Some projects under Namami Gange have been identified for private funding, the official said.

Last month, the minister had said the government was all set to launch 150 projects on the Ganga by March, with an aim to contain discharge of polluted water into the river and recycle waste water to produce bio CNG to power transport fleet.

"There is much pollution in the Ganga by bigger cities like Kanpur and Mathura. We will start 150 projects by March 2018 to check discharge of polluted water in the Ganga that is based on recycling etc," he said.

Yesterday, Gadkari met UK's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in London and discussed a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) that seeks to facilitate cooperation in the transport sector and allow sharing of expertise and latest technology to promote efficient mobility solutions.

tags #Business #India

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.