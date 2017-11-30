Come forward for Clean Ganga Mission: Nitin Gadkari to UK investors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reached out to investors in London seeking their support for the Clean Ganga Mission, an official said.

The Union road transport, highways, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation minister is in the UK where he participated in a road show in London on Namami Gange.

"The minister while interacting with Indian business leaders made an appeal to them to participate in the Clean Ganga Mission," the official said.

Yesterday, two investors had given their commitment to projects in Patna and Kanpur, the official said, adding that more such commitments are expected after today's event.

Some projects under Namami Gange have been identified for private funding, the official said.

Last month, the minister had said the government was all set to launch 150 projects on the Ganga by March, with an aim to contain discharge of polluted water into the river and recycle waste water to produce bio CNG to power transport fleet.

"There is much pollution in the Ganga by bigger cities like Kanpur and Mathura. We will start 150 projects by March 2018 to check discharge of polluted water in the Ganga that is based on recycling etc," he said.

Yesterday, Gadkari met UK's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in London and discussed a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) that seeks to facilitate cooperation in the transport sector and allow sharing of expertise and latest technology to promote efficient mobility solutions.