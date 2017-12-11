App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 11, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Colgate Palmolive to pay Rs 4/share as dividend for FY'18

The company said in a regulatory filing that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with face value Re 1 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

PTI
 
 
FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive India today said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for 2017-18, which will see a total payout of Rs 131 crore, including dividend distribution tax.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with face value Re 1 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

It will be on the paid up equity share capital of Rs 27.20 crore involving a total payout of Rs 131 crore, including dividend distribution tax, it added.

The record date for payment of the dividend is December 19, 2017.

Colgate Palmolive India stock was trading 1.15 per cent up at Rs 1,081.95 on BSE.

