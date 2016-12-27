Coke launches non-carbonated drink Aquarius

Cola major Coca-Cola India today expanded its portfolio by launching an active hydration beverage Aquarius -a lemon flavoured non-carbonated drink - and is one of the top USD 20-billion brand of the American beverages giant globally.

The company, which sells brands such as Maaza and Minute Maid juice drinks, Kinley packaged water, Schweppes brand of sodas, Georgia tea and coffee, Fuze tea, and colas such as ThumsUp, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Limca, Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero and Diet Coke, in the sparkling category, said the active hydration market is at a nascent stage but has the potential to grow exponentially in the coming years.

The introduction of Aquarius follows launch of Vio (dairy drinks) in 2016 on the heels of the launch of Fuze iced tea in 2015 and Coke Zero in late 2014, it said in a statement.

Aquarius is a non-carbonated, low calorie beverage containing sodium, calcium and potassium, and the lemon flavoured drink will be available at Rs 30 for 400ml.

"Aquarius is one of the top USD 20 billion brands of Coca-Cola Company and is very popular across the globe. In this market we are aim at shaping the category of active hydration, targeted at young and urban consumers who are active-minded and lead active lifestyles," Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia vice-president for marketing and commercial Debabrata Mukherjee said.