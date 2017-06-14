App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 13, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cognizant to buy TMG Health, inks multi-year pact with HCSC

The transaction will strengthen Cognizant's offerings in the government and public health space.

Cognizant to buy TMG Health, inks multi-year pact with HCSC

IT services firm Cognizant on Tuesday said it will purchase Health Care Service Corporation’s (HCSC) subsidiary TMG Health for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction will strengthen Cognizant's offerings in the government and public health space.

"TMG Health will (now) enter into a new, expanded multi- year service agreement to continue providing IT, business process and other services to HCSC's various operating units and subsidiaries," Cognizant said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, it added. No financial details were disclosed.

TMG Health, an HCSC subsidiary since 2008, has offices in Pennsylvania and Texas. It is a provider of BPO services to various medical support programmes in the US.

"Government business lines are expanding, and more payers, big and small, are entering the market. We believe there is a growing opportunity," TMG Health President and CEO Susan Rawlings Molina said.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.