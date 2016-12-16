Cognizant to acquire Australian firm for undisclosed sum

Sydney-headquartered Adaptra, established in 1998, works with five of the top 10 insurers in Australia and New Zealand.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 16, 2016, 06.58 PM | Source: PTI

Cognizant to acquire Australian firm for 'undisclosed sum'

Sydney-headquartered Adaptra, established in 1998, works with five of the top 10 insurers in Australia and New Zealand.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Cognizant to acquire Australian firm for undisclosed sum

Sydney-headquartered Adaptra, established in 1998, works with five of the top 10 insurers in Australia and New Zealand.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Cognizant to acquire Australian firm for undisclosed sum
Nasdaq-listed IT major Cognizant has entered into an agreement to acquire Australia-based consulting, business transformation and service provider Adaptra, for an "undisclosed sum".

Sydney-headquartered Adaptra, established in 1998, works with five of the top 10 insurers in Australia and New Zealand.

Adaptra specialises in consulting, programme management and implementation of core platforms such as Guidewire to enable insurance companies to drive improvements across areas like underwriting and policy administration.

The acquisition would further strengthen Congnizant's insurance, business transformation and platform capabilities, a company statement said.

"As part of the acquisition, approximately 100 professionals will join Cognizant. The terms of the transactions are not disclosed," it said.

"Increasingly, insurers around the world are looking to simplify critical processes relating to policies, claims and billing. Adaptra's high-end business transformation and Guidewire expertise will complement our deep digital business, operations," Cognizant Head-Asia Pacific Jayajyoti Sengupta said.

"We welcome Adaptra's talented professionals to join Cognizant," he said.

The acquisition (by Cognizant) would position Adaptra for new growth opportunities across technologies and industries, Adaptra Managing Director Peter Overton said.

"Cognizant's global experience, deep digital capabilities and entrepreneurial culture will enable us to deliver broader transformational solutions," he said.

Cognizant has over 100 development centres, globally and employs about 2.25 lakh people, it added.

Tags  Cognizant IT major Adaptra Guidewire
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Cognizant to acquire Australian firm for undisclosed sum
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login