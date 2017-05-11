Cognizant H-1B hiring down 50% as wage arbitrage disappears

Moneycontrol News

More proof India’s fabled outsourcing story is fast crumbling came from Cognizant Technologies' analyst call last week. Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin told analysts in the call that there was no big price differential for the same set of skills while hiring onshore.

That is a blow to the business models of most Indian IT companies which owe their existence to wage arbitrage more than anything else. For nearly two decades, India’s USD 154 billion outsourcing industry fattened itself on a steady stream of orders from overseas firms. Thanks to cheaper local salaries, IT companies here were able to meet the technology requirements of global firms at low costs.

But the wage inflation in India has now eroded that advantage.

Cognizant has applied for 50 percent fewer H-1B visas this year compared to the last, as it is stepping up hiring in the US. She explained, “When you are using the H-1B programme, there are onsite wage structures and salaries are set at the market rate. The cost structure is not significantly different."

In fact, incremental hiring for the traditional application and maintenance services will not be big. Francisco D’Souza, CEO of Cognizant said: "On the issue of moving work offshore, I think, in general, you have to look at the line of service. There may be some incremental opportunity to optimize the mix in the older lines of services as clients are comfortable with global delivery. But that move is offset by digital work that requires more co-location and co-innovation.” Cognizant has hired only 1000 people in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Cognizant has undertaken a cost control exercise and has spent USD 11 million in Q1 of the current fiscal and this includes cost of its severance packages being offered to employees asked to leave. As these companies look to increase revenues from digital services, the need for hiring locals onsite has only become more relevant as native understanding of the market is critical.

McLoughlin explained that as the business shifts to digital, the demand is for co-location and “we are committed to hiring and reskilling employees in all markets.” Local hiring has been stepped up for this very reason.

The company is also moving towards more fixed price contracts against the contracts that were based on time and materials (higher revenues came from fixed price deals and an equivalent increase in headcount). Cognizant's fixed price contracts account for 38 percent of revenues and the company is looking at increasing this.