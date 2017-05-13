Coffee Day Enterprises arm to acquire majority stake in 2 companies
"The company's subsidiary Sical Logistics Ltd.. have approved the proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in the express logistics business with an annual revenue of Rs 40 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.
Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under the brand name Cafe Coffee Day, today said its subsidiary Sical Logistics will acquire majority stakes in two small-sized companies involved in logistics, and warehousing and distribution business.
It further said: "The Board of Directors of the subsidiary also approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority stake in a company in warehousing and distribution business with an annual revenue of Rs 20 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard".