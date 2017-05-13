App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 13, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coffee Day Enterprises arm to acquire majority stake in 2 companies

"The company's subsidiary Sical Logistics Ltd.. have approved the proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in the express logistics business with an annual revenue of Rs 40 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Coffee Day Enterprises arm to acquire majority stake in 2 companies

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under the brand name Cafe Coffee Day, today said its subsidiary Sical Logistics will acquire majority stakes in two small-sized companies involved in logistics, and warehousing and distribution business.

"The company's subsidiary Sical Logistics Ltd.. have approved the proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in the express logistics business with an annual revenue of Rs 40 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

It further said: "The Board of Directors of the subsidiary also approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority stake in a company in warehousing and distribution business with an annual revenue of Rs 20 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard".

Coffee Day Enterprises, however, did not name the target companies.

tags #BSE #Business #Cafe Coffee Day #Coffee Day Enterprises

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.