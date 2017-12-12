App
Dec 12, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coca-Cola India launches Maaza variant

"With the launch of Maaza Gold, the company is expanding its product portfolio in line with consumers' taste. The company at the same time is also accelerating Maaza's journey towards becoming a homegrown billion dollar brand by 2023," Coca-Cola India & South West Asia Director Marketing –Juices Srideep Kesavan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Beverages major Coca-Cola India today launched a variant of Maaza as it expects the mango fruit drink to become a USD 1 billion brand by 2023.

The Coca-Cola Company said, it along with its bottling partners in India, procures approximately 1 lakh metric tonne of mango pulp annually.

"In 2023, if Maaza becomes the first USD 1 billion juice drink brand from India, the Coca-Cola system in India will be able to procure 2 lakh metric tonne of mango pulp annually, worth nearly Rs 1,100 crore, thereby helping 1,00,000 farmers," it added.

The new variant 'Maaza Gold' offers thicker and smoother mango drink.

In 1993, Coca-Cola India acquired Maaza along with brands such as Thums Up and Limca from Parle Bisleri. Last month, Coca-Cola India said it expects Thums Up to be a USD 1 billion brand in the next two years. It also introduced a new variant 'Thums Up Charged', the first ever variant to the 40-year-old carbonated drink brand.

