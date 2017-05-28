App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India's April coal despatch grows 6% to 45 million tonnes

The overall despatch of coal by state-owned Coal India rose 6 percent to 45.3 million tonnes last month.

Coal India's April coal despatch grows 6% to 45 million tonnes

The overall despatch of coal by state-owned Coal India rose 6 percent to 45.3 million tonnes last month. Coal India (CIL), which accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic coal production, had despatched 42.7 mt of the fossil fuel in April 2016, as per the latest government data.

The overall figure for Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) in April increased 15.7 percent from a year ago to 5.4 mt.

The supply at par is at a time when demand of coal by the power sector has picked up on the back of economy doing well. Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar had earlier said demand of coal by the power sector had picked up since December.

A series of measures have been taken by CIL to make more coal available through the special forward e-auction scheme.

Besides, steps like reduced reserve price, earnest money deposit to make e-auctions attractive and no performance incentives on higher grades of coal have also been taken up.

Coal India is eyeing 1 billion tonnes of production target by 2020.

tags #Business #Coal India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.