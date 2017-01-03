Jan 03, 2017, 04.19 PM | Source: PTI
"Tranche II of auction of coal linkages for sponge iron sub-sector under non-regulated sector...is scheduled to start from January 17 onwards," an official told PTI.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Coal India to start 2nd phase of coal linkage auction this month
"Tranche II of auction of coal linkages for sponge iron sub-sector under non-regulated sector...is scheduled to start from January 17 onwards," an official told PTI.
|
"Tranche II of auction of coal linkages for sponge iron sub-sector under non-regulated sector...is scheduled to start from January 17 onwards," an official told PTI.
The auction of the second phase will be held in the month of January and February, the official said.
"In the non-regulated sector, the auction of coal linkages will be for sponge iron, cement, steel and others," the official said.
For the sponge iron sector, around 5 million tonnes of coal would be put on offer, the official added.
In the first round, Coal India (CIL) auctioned around 22 million tonnes of fuel linkages for the non-regulated sector, he said.
The government had earlier said allocation of coal linkages for non-regulated sector industries will be only through the auction route to ensure transparency.
Sectors included are cement, steel/sponge iron, aluminium, and others (excluding fertiliser, urea).
The framework attempts to make coal available in a fair manner to end-users.
Last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved allocation of coal linkages for non-regulated sector only through auction route.
Prior to Cabinet's approval, Standing Linkage Committee had been deciding on allocation of long-term and short-term linkages for the sectors, including power and steel.
CIL produced 54.2 million tonnes (MT) of fossil fu
With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, th
State-owned CIL allocated 3.1 million tonnes of co
The supply of coal to the power sector by state-ow
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.