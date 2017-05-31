App
May 31, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketing wing

"The 'Sales & Marketing' wing of CIL and subsidiaries is renamed as 'Marketing & Sales' department," an official said. The board of directors which met this month had advised that the 'Sales & Marketing' department of Coal India Ltd (CIL) should be renamed as 'Marketing & Sales Department', the official said.

State-run miner Coal India has rechristened its sales and marketing wing as 'Marketing and Sales' department in order to give more stress on marketing of the fossil fuel.

"The 'Sales & Marketing' wing of CIL and subsidiaries is renamed as 'Marketing & Sales' department," an official said. The board of directors which met this month had advised that the 'Sales & Marketing' department of Coal India Ltd (CIL) should be renamed as 'Marketing & Sales Department', the official said.

"As such wherever the term 'Sales & Marketing' in short 'S&M' is mentioned in the Common Coal Cadre, manpower an other rules and regulations etc shall stand amended as 'Marketing & Sales' in short 'M&S'," the official said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal output by 2020.

