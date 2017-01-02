Jan 02, 2017, 01.41 PM | Source: PTI
CIL produced 54.2 million tonnes (MT) of fossil fuel in December, lower than the target of 56.6 MT for the month, the company said in a BSE filing.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Coal India April-December output at 378 MT, misses target
CIL produced 54.2 million tonnes (MT) of fossil fuel in December, lower than the target of 56.6 MT for the month, the company said in a BSE filing.
|
CIL produced 54.2 million tonnes (MT) of fossil fuel in December, lower than the target of 56.6 MT for the month, the company said in a BSE filing.
The offtake of coal in the April-December was at 391.7 MT, against the target of 433.9 MT.
The coal offtake by CIL in December was at 51.4 MT, against the target of 52.4 MT for the month.
The government had earlier said there were no plans to cut down coal output because the demand has already picked up now.
In October, the demand started picking up for both coal and power sectors, the government had said.
CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production, is eyeing 598 MT production in 2016-17.
CIL has a target to produce one billion tonnes of fossil fuel by 2020.
With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, th
State-owned CIL allocated 3.1 million tonnes of co
The supply of coal to the power sector by state-ow
VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.