Coal India April-December output at 378 MT, misses target

State-owned Coal India 's output in April-December of this fiscal stood at 377.7 million tonnes, lower than the target of 417.5 MT.

CIL produced 54.2 million tonnes (MT) of fossil fuel in December, lower than the target of 56.6 MT for the month, the company said in a BSE filing.

The offtake of coal in the April-December was at 391.7 MT, against the target of 433.9 MT.

The coal offtake by CIL in December was at 51.4 MT, against the target of 52.4 MT for the month.

The government had earlier said there were no plans to cut down coal output because the demand has already picked up now.

In October, the demand started picking up for both coal and power sectors, the government had said.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production, is eyeing 598 MT production in 2016-17.

CIL has a target to produce one billion tonnes of fossil fuel by 2020.