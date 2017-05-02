May 01, 2017 07:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch: Realty regulator a reality now
Real Estate Regulation Act has come into effect from today, May 1. Nine states and five union territories have implemented RERA fully while 14 states and union territories have implemented only the draft policy, reports CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan.
Real Estate Regulation Act has come into effect from today, May 1. Nine states and five union territories have implemented RERA fully while 14 states and union territories have implemented only the draft policy, reports CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan.Watch accompanying video for more details.