Apr 19, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Video: Sebi's move towards municipal bonds as a financial instrument

The potential of municipal bonds as a financial instrument, which can raise a lot of capital needed to build out infrastructure, has long been recognized but the issue has remained stuck. Now in a move which should push along the timetable for municipal bonds, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is making some moves. Yash Jain of CNBC-TV18 has more details.

