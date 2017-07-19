App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Jul 19, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Video: GST & de-stocking impact on FMCG sector

HUL reported Q1 numbers yesterday and the numbers are quite strong but the big question is - what does the management commentary imply for other FMCG companies. Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo for the takeaways with respect to GST de-stocking.

Mangalam Maloo
Mangalam Maloo
Research Analyst | CNBC-TV18

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported Q1 numbers yesterday and the numbers are quite strong but the big question is - what does the management commentary imply for other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo for the takeaways with respect to goods and services tax (GST) de-stocking and which companies to watch out for from here on.

