you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCnbc-tv18-comments
Apr 11, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Transparency boost for Real Estate: Sector gets $6 billion in private equity in 2016

The prospect of a new regulatory authority and the aftermath of demonetisation have been painful for real estate developers. CNBC-TV18's Kevin Lee tells you why they are still god sent for private equity players interested in the Indian real estate space.

Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

The prospect of a new regulatory authority and the aftermath of demonetisation have been painful for real estate developers. CNBC-TV18's Kevin Lee tells you why they are still god sent for private equity players interested in the Indian real estate space.

Watch video for more...

