Apr 10, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Torrent Pharma to acquire clutch of generic brands from Novartis

As global drug makers are exiting low priority brands, their Indian counterparts are lapping up the opportunity buying established products at perhaps low valuations.

As global drug makers are exiting low priority brands, their Indian counterparts are lapping up the opportunity buying established products at perhaps low valuations. Torrent Pharma has acquired a clutch of generic brands from Novartis, the deal is already done – but the deal is undergoing some review with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The details of the generic products are unknown.

It is learned that Torrent has been in discussion for this deal with Novartis for some time, as Novartis was in the process of exiting some low priority products in the women healthcare. The deal may also include a few hypertensins. A query sent by CNBC-TV18 has remained unanswered.

Watch video for more...

