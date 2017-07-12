Jul 12, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Tata Global Beverages set to undergo massive restructuring plans: Sources
CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that Tata Global Beverages is all set to undergo massive restructuring of their portfolio to sell non-branded business in parts.
