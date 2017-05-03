Swadeshi Jagran Manch writes to PM Modi on drug prices

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic outfit of RSS, has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing that the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the NITI Ayog are colluding with pharma companies to sabotage the drug price control regime.

The letter dated May 1, praised the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) for its price caps on stents.

In the letter, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch expressed deep concern that prices of most essential medicines are too high. It said high prices of essential medicines contribute towards impoverishment of millions.

The letter said pharma companies that are selling drugs are making profit in the range of 500 to 4000 percent even after price caps.

They think the current formula of ceiling price based on market-based formula is irrational.

According to the letter, pharma companies influenced Department of Pharma to change pricing formula and that the pharma companies are making ‘super profits’ due to changed pricing formula.