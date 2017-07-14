App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Jul 14, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Serum Institute promoters exploring foray into financial services space: Sources

Shereen Bhan
Shereen Bhan
Managing Editor | CNBC-TV18

Promoters of Serum Institute are exploring the option of entering financial services space reports CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan quoting sources.

Serum Institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and the promoters the Poonawalla’s would like to enter the financial services space through an acquisition of a mid-sized non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Adar Poonawalla confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that they are exploring entry into the financial services space because they believe this business has lot of upside given the growth seen in the Indian economy.

He also confirmed that they are putting a team together to look at this possibility. He said, they would prefer to acquire a mid-sized NBFC and then build on it because starting from scratch would take time and would need regulatory approvals.

This development is still at an exploratory stage and perhaps in a month's time there could be more clarity on this.

The company has a war chest of Rs 1500-2000 crore for the potential acquisition. The entity could be either listed or unlisted and they are open to both possibilities.

Sources say, they are exploring consumer lending, car finance, home finance spaces.

This new foray will not change their focus on their core business.

tags #CNBC-TV18 Comments #Serum Institute of India (SII)

