you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Sep 18, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

SEBI may apprise board on actions taken against 331 suspected shell companies: Sources

Markets Regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will update its board today on action being taken against suspected shell companies. Besides this, the board would consider other proposals including expediting settlement proceedings and streamlining its internal mechanism to better decide on whether they need soft or hard enforcement actions.



Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.

