Performance of CV business worrisome: Tata Motors MD writes to employees

Tata Motors MD Gunther Butschek has written an impassioned letter to his employees. Butschek highlighted that the company was in a crisis and an immediate course correction was the need of the hour.
The Tata Motors' commercial vehicles (CV) business has been a cause for worry for them for some time now.Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Uttkarsh Chaturvedi giving the highlights of the letter.
