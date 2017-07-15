App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Jul 15, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Performance of CV business worrisome: Tata Motors MD writes to employees

Tata Motors MD Gunther Butschek has written an impassioned letter to his employees. Butschek highlighted that the company was in a crisis and an immediate course correction was need of the hour. The Tata Motors' commercial vehicles (CV) business has been a cause for worry for them for some time now.

Tata Motors MD Gunther Butschek has written an impassioned letter to his employees. Butschek highlighted that the company was in a crisis and an immediate course correction was the need of the hour.

The Tata Motors' commercial vehicles (CV) business has been a cause for worry for them for some time now.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Uttkarsh Chaturvedi giving the highlights of the letter.

tags #CNBC-TV18 Comments

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.