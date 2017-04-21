Apr 21, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
NHAI to launch tech contracts worth Rs 500-700 crore over 2-3 years
In what can be a boost to Indian IT companies, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning large scale digital upgradation and is set to hand out contracts worth Rs 500-700 crores, reports CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth.
