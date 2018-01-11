Maharashtra government set to unveil electric vehicle policy in February

In a bid to significantly boost electric vehicle (EV) sales, CNBC-TV18 learns that the Maharashtra government is in final stages of introducing its electric vehicle policy and is likely to unveil it in February.
