Lupin’s Aurangabad plant to be inspected by USFDA from April 17: Sources

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) (USFDA) is set to begin inspection of Lupin's Aurangabad plant from April 17, reports CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra quoting sources.

It is likely to be a routine product-linked inspection. The last time the plant was inspected was in January 2016.

The plant contributes around 10-15 percent to the companies US sales and they also have Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filings from there. However, as of now Lupin has had a good track record, so the street need not be too worried.

