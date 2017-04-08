App
Apr 08, 2017 02:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Lupin’s Aurangabad plant to be inspected by USFDA from April 17: Sources

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) (USFDA) is set to begin inspection of Lupin's Aurangabad plant from April 17, reports CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra quoting sources.

It is likely to be a routine product-linked inspection. The last time the plant was inspected was in January 2016.

The plant contributes around 10-15 percent to the companies US sales and they also have Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filings from there. However, as of now Lupin has had a good track record, so the street need not be too worried.

CNBC-TV18 is still awaiting a confirmation from the company.

