Indian economy: The North Block view

The senior government officials say that the economy is in fine fettle and insist that the macro fundamentals of the economy are in good shape. This, despite a dismal industrial output data for the month of May. Remember, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for the month of May slumped to a 1.7 percent growth.Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das for more details.
