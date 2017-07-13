App
Indian economy: The North Block view
Jul 13, 2017 05:32 PM IST

Indian economy: The North Block view

The senior government officials say that the economy is in fine fettle and insist that the macro fundamentals of the economy are in good shape. This, despite a dismal industrial output data for the month of May. Remember, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for the month of May slumped to a 1.7 percent growth.

Sapna Das
Sapna Das
Reporter | CNBC-TV18



Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das for more details.

