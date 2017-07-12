Gujarat HC to hear Essar Steel's petition: Here is Editor's Take

In what is being seen as a big event in the battle against bad debt, the Gujarat High Court will hear Essar Steel's petition against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to refer the company for insolvency proceedings.

