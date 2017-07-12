App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Jul 12, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Gujarat HC to hear Essar Steel's petition: Here is Editor's Take

In what is being seen as a big event in the battle against bad debt, the Gujarat High Court will hear Essar Steel's petition against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to refer the company for insolvency proceedings. Watch CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh giving Editor’s Take on this crucial hearing.

In what is being seen as a big event in the battle against bad debt, the Gujarat High Court will hear Essar Steel's petition against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to refer the company for insolvency proceedings.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details on what to expect from the hearing.

Also, watch CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh giving Editor’s Take on this crucial hearing.

