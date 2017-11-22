Gujarat Election: Pulse check from diamond city Surat

Less than 18 days to go before Gujarat goes to vote -- The Congress and the BJP are locked in a fierce 2-way battle.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla captures the sights and sounds and the key issues that are deciding people's choice. She traveled to Surat's diamond market for pulse check and asked them whether or not the implementation of the GST impacted their business in any way.

90 percent of the diamonds in the world come to Surat for cutting & polishing. It is an industry that exports 1.5 lakh crore worth of diamonds every year. So when a new tax slab of 3 percent was created there was a resentment among diamond traders. However, the protests were muted in comparison to their textile counterparts.

Larger manufacturers were unfazed by GST, but small units have many apprehensions. Diamond traders are looking forward to the new trading hub in the city that will promote local industry.