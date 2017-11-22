App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Nov 22, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Gujarat Election: Pulse check from diamond city Surat

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla captures the sights and sounds and the key issues that are deciding people's choice. She traveled to Surat's diamond market for pulse check and asked them whether or not the implementation of the GST impacted their business in any way.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Less than 18 days to go before Gujarat goes to vote -- The Congress and the BJP are locked in a fierce 2-way battle.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla captures the sights and sounds and the key issues that are deciding people's choice. She traveled to Surat's diamond market for pulse check and asked them whether or not the implementation of the GST impacted their business in any way.

90 percent of the diamonds in the world come to Surat for cutting & polishing. It is an industry that exports 1.5 lakh crore worth of diamonds every year. So when a new tax slab of 3 percent was created there was a resentment among diamond traders. However, the protests were muted in comparison to their textile counterparts.

Larger manufacturers were unfazed by GST, but small units have many apprehensions. Diamond traders are looking forward to the new trading hub in the city that will promote local industry.

Watch video for more...

tags #CNBC-TV18 Comments #Current Affairs #Election #Politics

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.