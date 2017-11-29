App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Nov 29, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

FRDI bill: Should depositors fear new bill?

A Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance bill currently being studied by a parliamentary committee is generating fear among depositors that their deposits with banks both public and private are not safe, except to the extent that they are insured.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

A Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) bill currently being studied by a parliamentary committee is generating fear among depositors that their deposits with banks both public and private are not safe, except to the extent that they are insured.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.

tags #CNBC-TV18 Comments

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.