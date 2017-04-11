App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCnbc-tv18-comments
Apr 11, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

EPF deduction likely to be made mandatory for basic salary upto Rs 25K/mth: Sources

Yash Jain
Yash Jain
News Trainee | CNBC-TV18

In an attempt to add subscribers aggressively and widen its ambit, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in its meet tomorrow (April 12) will likely raise the minimum salary threshold for employees' provident fund (EPF) deduction to Rs 25000 from current Rs 15000, reports CNBC-TV18?s Yash Jain, quoting sources.

Currently, EPF deductions only happen if the basic salary is upto Rs 15000.

With this development, EPFO expects to add 2.5-3 crore additional subscribers to its total base of 17 crore employees in the country, say sources.

It also expects to receive an incremental inflow of Rs 30,000 crore due to this rule taking its inflow to Rs 1.65 lakh crore annually.

The above proposal already has an approval from Finance and Investing Committee (FIC) of EPFO and after it receives Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approval tomorrow, it will need the approval of the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Labour which may take 6-8 months before it comes into force.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.