EPF deduction likely to be made mandatory for basic salary upto Rs 25K/mth: Sources

In an attempt to add subscribers aggressively and widen its ambit, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in its meet tomorrow (April 12) will likely raise the minimum salary threshold for employees' provident fund (EPF) deduction to Rs 25000 from current Rs 15000, reports CNBC-TV18?s Yash Jain, quoting sources.

Currently, EPF deductions only happen if the basic salary is upto Rs 15000.

With this development, EPFO expects to add 2.5-3 crore additional subscribers to its total base of 17 crore employees in the country, say sources.

It also expects to receive an incremental inflow of Rs 30,000 crore due to this rule taking its inflow to Rs 1.65 lakh crore annually.

The above proposal already has an approval from Finance and Investing Committee (FIC) of EPFO and after it receives Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approval tomorrow, it will need the approval of the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Labour which may take 6-8 months before it comes into force.