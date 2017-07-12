App
Jul 12, 2017 06:17 PM IST

Demonetisation details: RBI still assessing quantum of returned old notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor has told the parliamentary standing committee on finance that the quantum of demonetised currency that has returned to the system is still being assessed.

Rituparna Bhuyan
Rituparna Bhuyan
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan for more details.

