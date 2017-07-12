Jul 12, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Demonetisation details: RBI still assessing quantum of returned old notes
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor has told the parliamentary standing committee on finance that the quantum of demonetised currency that has returned to the system is still being assessed.
