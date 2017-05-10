App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
May 10, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cognizant set to double headcount in the US in CY17: Sources



Kritika Saxena

Reporter | CNBC-TV18

Cognizant is set to double their headcount in the United States in CY17, reports CNBC-TV18’s Kritika Saxena quoting sources.

The company is likely to hire up to 8000 employees locally in the US. The company hired 4000 employees in the US in CY16, say sources. They will also be adding seven more delivery centres in the United States to the current 20 centres.

However, when contacted by CNBC-TV18 the company said they do not provide hiring guidance.

This story is not the case only with Cognizant, even other tech companies are hiring locally in the US.

For more details, watch video

